Firefighter injured fighting Cairo fire

A firefighter was injured battling a fire in Cairo on Thursday night.

It happened at the McBride Hosing Project.

According to Cairo Fire Department, the fire call came in shortly after 6:30 on Thursday night.

Crews say the fire was very small and the overall damage was minor.

The injured firefighter was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment, and was later released.



An investigation into the fire continues.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

