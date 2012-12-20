High winds cause power outage in East Prairie - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

High winds cause power outage in East Prairie

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) -

High winds knocked out power and caused school to close early in East Prairie.

Ameren Missouri reported as many as 1,701 customers without power Thursday morning.

A dispatcher with the East Prairie Police Department says high winds caused the outage.

East Prairie R-2 Schools closed at 11:30 a.m. due to the power outage.

As of 12:50 p.m., only two Ameren Missouri customers in Mississippi County were without power.

  KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

  Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

