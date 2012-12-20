High winds cause power outage in East Prairie

High winds knocked out power and caused school to close early in East Prairie.

Ameren Missouri reported as many as 1,701 customers without power Thursday morning.



A dispatcher with the East Prairie Police Department says high winds caused the outage.



East Prairie R-2 Schools closed at 11:30 a.m. due to the power outage.

As of 12:50 p.m., only two Ameren Missouri customers in Mississippi County were without power.



