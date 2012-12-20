Charleston man sentenced to 15 years for child molestation

A Charleston man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to child molestation.

Judge T. Lynn Brown sentenced Wendell Williams to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections (the maximum) on Tuesday, December 18, 2012.

Williams entered a plea of guilty to child molestation in the first degree on November 7, 2012.

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Brown told Williams, that "there is no harm that I can inflict upon you with this sentence that is comparable to the harm that you inflicted upon the victim" ... [the victim] "is forever changed by what you did".

Williams is also subject to SVP (sexually violent predator) indefinite confinement once he has served the 15 year term. Under Missouri law, Williams must serve 85 % of the sentence.



