Charleston man sentenced to 15 years for child molestation - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Charleston man sentenced to 15 years for child molestation

Steve Pobst, Director
Connect
Wendell Williams Wendell Williams
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Charleston man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to child molestation.

Judge T. Lynn Brown sentenced Wendell Williams to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections (the maximum) on Tuesday, December 18, 2012.

Williams entered a plea of guilty to child molestation in the first degree on November 7, 2012. 

At the sentencing hearing, Judge Brown told Williams, that "there is no harm that I can inflict upon you with this sentence that is comparable to the harm that you inflicted upon the victim" ... [the victim] "is forever changed by what you did".

Williams is also subject to SVP  (sexually violent predator) indefinite confinement once he has served the 15 year term.  Under Missouri law, Williams must serve 85 % of the sentence. 

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

  • Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:25 GMT
    The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    •   
Powered by Frankly