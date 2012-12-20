FOID card problems could hold up conceal and carry in Illinois

MARION, IL (KFVS) - In order to own a firearm legally in Illinois a person must have a valid Firearms Owner Identification Card.

But, now a problem with the FOID card could hold up legislation on Illinois' conceal and carry legislation.

Recently there was an audit done on the FOID card program. It revealed that 99 county clerks out of the 102 in Illinois were failing to provide state police with background information on mentally ill people in their area.

According to Illinois law anyone with any mental incompetency, or not guilty by reason of insanity do not meet the requirements to hold a Firearms Owner Identification card.

Before any police officer in Illinois can carry a weapon and a badge they must undergo a two part psychological evaluation.

"That of course does several things," said Marion Chief of Police John Eibeck. "It determines if they are even fit for duty to begin with to be a police officer, because not everybody is. It also is a determining factor in whether or not they're going to be able to pull the trigger if necessary, should that day ever come."

But, for the average citizen all they have to do is fill out a FOID card application. Mail in ten dollars and a current picture. And answer the questions honestly on the form.

There currently is no psychological evaluation required for someone to get a FOID card. Which does allow people in Illinois to own a gun legally.

"I think anybody that can carry a weapon. Anybody that has a FOID card should have to have a psychological evaluation," said Julie Wright of West Frankfort. "I think if you're going to walk around with that kind of power. We need to know that you're of sound mind."

Illinois legislators have less than a 180 days to draft and pass new conceal and carry legislation. Governor Pat Quinn has stated that any new law would have to address the issue of mentally ill people's access to weapons.

