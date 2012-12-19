Poplar Bluff family pays it forward for the holidays

'Tis the season of giving, one Heartland family is paying it forward during the holiday season.

Instead of buying gifts, this Butler County crew is hoping the idea of giving to others will be contagious.

"My kids wanted something for Christmas that I couldn't give them," said Donna Zitnak.

So she threw her kids a curveball. "I wanted them to learn it wasn't about getting gifts," she said.

It is about giving. Zitnak and her kids decided to brighten people's day by doing random acts of what they called Christmas kindness Wednesday in poplar bluff.

It included handing out cards, greeting others and placing quarters on machines for candy.

"Hopefully someone will come along maybe a kid or maybe an adult would like to have a quarter to get some candy out of the machine," Zitnak said.

With only an hour's time the Zitnak's say their day's work is complete.

It's all about paying it forward.

