Local gun sales see a huge rise

Pistols, shotguns, and semi-automatics are all sold at More Guns in Mt. Vernon. But maybe not for long.

"We have had the highest guns sales in the last two days- over the last year-more than the last year," says More Guns Manager Anna Langa.

That's why customers are flocking to local gun shops before they're all sold out.

"They are just afraid that their going to create new laws and citizens wont be able to own them," says gun owner Steve Moore.

The school massacre in Connecticut and potential changes to gun laws are driving the recent spike in sales.

"They are buying what they can right now," says Moore

"And they are saying they might run out by the end of the month," says Langa

That includes assault rifles.

"I had 15 at the beginning of the week and now I have two," said More Guns employee Steve Thomason.

President Barrack Obama and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pushing for new gun laws, with many questioning the need for automatic and semi-automatic assault weapons.

So gun owners appear to be anticipating changes in the law, buying up certain types of firearms while they're still permitted.

And, the inventory starts to dwindle.



"It would drive prices up considerably, that's what it's doing," says Thomason.

