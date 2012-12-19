Local gun sales see a huge rise - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Local gun sales see a huge rise

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

Pistols, shotguns, and semi-automatics are all sold at More Guns in Mt. Vernon. But maybe not for long.

"We have had the highest guns sales in the last two days- over the last year-more than the last year," says More Guns Manager Anna Langa.

That's why customers are flocking to local gun shops before they're all sold out.

"They are just afraid that their going to create new laws and citizens wont be able to own them," says gun owner Steve Moore.

The school massacre in Connecticut and potential changes to gun laws are driving the recent spike in sales.

"They are buying what they can right now," says Moore

"And they are saying they might run out by the end of the month," says Langa

That includes assault rifles.

"I had 15 at the beginning of the week and now I have two," said More Guns employee Steve Thomason.

President Barrack Obama and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are pushing for new gun laws, with many questioning the need for automatic and semi-automatic assault weapons.

So gun owners appear to be anticipating changes in the law, buying up certain types of firearms while they're still permitted.

And, the inventory starts to dwindle.  

"It would drive prices up considerably, that's what it's doing," says Thomason.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

  • Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:25 GMT
    The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    •   
Powered by Frankly