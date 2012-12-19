State charges dropped against man accused of sexual assault

State charges are dropped against the man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting two young girls in Butler County.

Prosecutors say it's a move that aims to expedite the federal case against Jeffrey Dean Shelton.

The convicted sex offender is accused of abducting two young girls back in October.

Shelton had been held in the Butler County Jail since then, he was taken into federal custody on Monday.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.