Quinn gets go-ahead to close Illinois prisons

With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.
The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.
Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.
Snow lovers could get a little surprise this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will likely mix with snow at times through the day today.
Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 20. First Alert Forecast There will be rain switching over to snowfall throughout the morning.
