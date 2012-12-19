Quinn gets go-ahead to close Illinois prisons - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Quinn gets go-ahead to close Illinois prisons

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS/AP) - Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn says two major prisons and other state facilities will be closed within weeks after a judge's order.

An Alexander County judge on Wednesday dissolved an injunction stopping the closures. The Illinois Supreme Court last week ordered that the injunction be lifted.

Quinn says shuttering the high-security Tamms prison, the women's lockup in Dwight and others makes taxpayers "the real winners today."

He says the state can't afford the facilities in a budget crisis and that many are underutilized.

A lawsuit by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees delayed the closures. An AFSCME spokesman said Wednesday night that the closures make the remaining prisons "more dangerous for employees, inmates and the public."

The adult transition center in Carbondale will close at the end of the week.

A spokesperson for the American Federation Of State County and Municipal Employees says the inmates at the Glass House will be transferred to the Peoria adult transition center.

Employees will be given their re-assignments tomorrow.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

