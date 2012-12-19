Southeast Mo. child with autism now a published author

Huge accomplishments are starting to pile up for one Puxico seventh grader.

He refuses to let autism get in his way.

The diagnosis of Asperger's Syndrome was no doubt a challenge, but one 12-year-old Jacob Robertson took head on.

He's a musician and quite the writer, as he even just got a book published.

Jacob Robertson is not only an inspiration to his parents, but to his teachers and classmates as well.

"From the beginning there's always been something," said Ryan Robertson, Jacob's dad.

Jacob Robertson's parents say their son started talking at six weeks old.

"He's always been special," said Ryan Robertson.

Jacob struggled with social skills, and at the age of four was diagnosed with autism.

Later that diagnosis was clarified as Asperger's Syndrome.

"I can't tie my shoes, and couldn't snap my fingers until the 3rd grade," said Jacob Robertson. "I can't dribble a basketball even though I can shoot from anywhere on the court."

However, Robertson says there is a ton he can do.

"I picked up a trumpet and within the first week the notes, the fingering, I could say that's a B flat and I can play it," said Jacob Robertson.

He is an accomplished musician, and is now an author.

"I love writing," Jacob said.



So much so that one day he sat down and started writing a book.

"The ideas came to me, was building up in my mind," said Jacob.

The book "Far Away" is about three brothers who flee foster care to try and find their father in New York City.

"They face challenges along the way, and meet a homeless person and get in a fight," said Jacob Robertson.

"I'm so proud of his effort, he worked so hard and was successful with what came out of it," said Michele Robertson, Jacob's mom.

He also writes poetry including one piece that was published last Christmas in his local paper.

Jacob is also on the honor roll, is the reporter for his Beta Club, and is the editor of the Puxico Junior High newspaper.

"I just couldn't sit back and do nothing," said Jacob. "I had to put out a newspaper."

The district's autism consultant is amazed.

"Jacob is definitely a success story," said Ginger Shearon.

Shearon says in Jacob's two years in the Puxico School District he has blossomed.

"He has developed leadership skills which doesn't come naturally to Apsberger students," said Shearon.

His guidance counselor calls him an inspiration.

"To go this far, it's one in a million," said Hillary Mayberry.

"I'm proud to say he's my son, and see the challenges he's faced it's inspiring to me to get up and do what I need to do," said Ryan Robertson.

As for the next chapter in his life, Robertson says he's taking it one day at a time.

"In my opinion I don't think people should worry about what they'll do when they grow up, you should worry about right now," said Jacob Robertson.

Jacob says he's saving any profits he gets from the book to put into a college fund.

The book, "Far Away" was published by Xlibris.

You can order a copy from your local bookstore, or call 888-795-4274 ext 7879.

Or, you can order online at www.xlibris.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, or www.amazon.com

