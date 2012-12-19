Boy's life saved at school in Dyer County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Boy's life saved at school in Dyer County

DYER COUNTY, TN (KFVS) -

Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box and Dyer County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dwight Hedge increased school security in the wake of the school shooting in Newtown, Conn. That extra help was life saving on Tuesday.

Sgt. Heath Walker, an EMT trained deputy of the Dyer County Sheriff's Department, was at Northview Middle School when a 7th grader suffered a cardiac arrest in a classroom.

Walker, Principal Tony Jones and school nurse Denise Bargery were able to resuscitate the student, Nolan Gregory.

He was airlifted to LeBonheur Hospital in Memphis in stable condition.

Sheriff Box praises everyone for the job they did in saving this young boy.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

