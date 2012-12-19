2 face drug charges after 31 pounds of pot confiscated - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 face drug charges after 31 pounds of pot confiscated

31 pounds of marijuana from El Paso, Texas (Source: MSHP, Division of Drug and Crime Control) 31 pounds of marijuana from El Paso, Texas (Source: MSHP, Division of Drug and Crime Control)
Shawn E. Pearson (Source: MSHP, Division of Drug and Crime Control) Shawn E. Pearson (Source: MSHP, Division of Drug and Crime Control)
Ashley A. Williams (Source: MSHP, Division of Drug and Crime Control) Ashley A. Williams (Source: MSHP, Division of Drug and Crime Control)
CHAFFEE, MO (KFVS) -

Authorities say two people are facing drug charges after 31 pounds of marijuana was confiscated.

Ashley A. Williams, 27, and Shawn E. Pearson, 29, were arrested and taken to the Scott County Sheriff's Department pending state arrest warrants for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

On Tuesday, members of the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force intercepted a package that contained approximately 31 pounds of marijuana from El Paso, Texas, according to Missouri Highway Patrol, Division of Drug and Crime Control.

Police say the package was delivered to a home on County Road 224 near Chaffee, Missouri.  The marijuana was recovered and the man and woman were later arrested. 

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Scott County Sheriff's Department assisted the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force with the investigation. 

