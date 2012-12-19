Bald eagles flocking to Mississippi River in Ill. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bald eagles flocking to Mississippi River in Ill.

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) - For anyone who wants to see a bald eagle: Now's the time.

In a news release, the Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau says thousands of bald eagles will be migrating along the Mississippi River in Illinois and Iowa from mid-December through February.

According to the group, the eagles particularly like the area because the turbulence created below dams leaves fish stunned. That makes fish a lot easier to catch and eat.

The group says that there are various bald eagle watches in communities that line the river from Dubuque, Iowa, all the way south to the Illinois community of Quincy.

There is more information on various websites, including www.TravelMississippiRiver.org and www.missriver.org.

