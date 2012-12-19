12/18 Heartland Sports scores - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

12/18 Heartland Sports scores

(KFVS) -

Here are Heartland Sports scores from Tuesday 12/18.

H.S. Basketball (Girls)

Kelso Supply Holiday Classic

Notre Dame---60
Scott City---25

Saxony Lutheran---57
Meadow Heights---16

Cape Central---55
Sikeston---25

Jackson---53
Perryville---30

H.S. Basketball (Boys)

Malden---47
NMCC---84

Leopold---80
Meadow Hts.---34

Bell City---59
Chaffee---73

Oran---89
Woodland---42

Sesser-Valier---53
Carrier Mills---51

Herrin---48
Murphysboro---32

Scott City---54
Perryville---50

Scott CC---49
Oak Ridge---59

St. Vincent---65
Jefferson---37

Jackson---37
Vianney---51

Charleston---74
Notre Dame---44

West Frankfort---58
Carmi---42

Pinckneyville---44
Du Quoin---31

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved

 

 

 

Powered by Frankly