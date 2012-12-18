Missing Bollinger County boy found - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Missing Bollinger County boy found

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Brent Jones Brent Jones
The boy was found at this Cape Girardeau Wal-Mart.
The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office does say the boy stole a car.
ZALMA, MO (KFVS) -

A 12-year-old boy who was last seen near Zalma Tuesday morning was found early Wednesday morning in Cape Girardeau.

Brent Jones was found by police Wednesday around 6 a.m. at the Cape Girardeau Wal-Mart. It's first time he had been seen since he was reported missing Tuesday morning.

Cape Girardeau police say someone noticed the 12-year-old at the store Wednesday morning.

Police were alerted and took the boy into custody.

The Bollinger County Sheriff's Department is leading the investigation. They say the boy was talking to police to give them some background about his whereabouts when he was missing.

Police say he has no physical issues, and was turned over to juvenile authorities.

According to the sheriff's office, the boy stole a car Tuesday around 10 p.m. off Highway C in Bollinger County.

The owner of car did not want to press charges, according to the sheriff's office. However, juvenile authorities can still pursue charges.

Search crews were worried about Jones surviving out in the cold weather with no food.

Emergency teams including the Missouri Highway Patrol, Marble Hill Fire and Police, search dogs and aerial crews searched late Tuesday night for Jones.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

