Arrest made in Metropolis, Ill. burglary

An arrest has been made in the burglary of a consignment shop in Metropolis from late November of this year.

Metropolis detectives arrested Eric Rushing, 19, of Belknap, Ill. for burglary of the Princess Consignment Shop on Market Street.

On Nov. 25, 2012, police say the store was broken into and cash was stolen from the cash register. Police say there was also damage done as the thieves left the store.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected to be made.

Rushing was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

