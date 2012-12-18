3-year-old honored as "Bertrand's Tiniest Heroine" - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3-year-old honored as "Bertrand's Tiniest Heroine"

BERTRAND, MO (KFVS) -

A 3-year-old Bertrand girl was honored Tuesday afternoon for her quick thinking in getting help for her sick mom.

The Madisyn Waters called a Bertrand City Hall worker's cell phone Monday afternoon after her mom Jennifer passed out in her home.

Madisyn picked up her mom's cell phone and called several people including family members and a number that happened to be Amy Mannings who works at the Bertrand City Hall.

Mannings answered the phone.

"All I could make out was 'Mom fell'. But that was enough to send someone over there to check on her," Mannings said.

Manning tried calling back, but after a couple unanswered calls, authorities went over to check on Jennifer.

Jennifer Waters is 12.5 weeks pregnant and collapsed from a combination of dehydration and low blood sugar. She has since been released from the hospital in Sikeston.

Jennifer says she is grateful for what Madisyn did or she wouldn't know what would have happened.

"She has messed with my phone before but this is a new phone and I didn't know she knew how to call people,'" Jennifer said.

Madisyn was honored with a certificate and toys at Bertrand City Hall.

