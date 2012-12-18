Tamms Post Office to be suspended Dec. 28

The Tamms Post Office will be suspended beginning Dec. 28 due to an expiring lease.

Valerie Welsch with corporate communications with the U.S. Postal Service Gateway District says the postal service has failed to reach an agreement on the terms of the lease.

There is no suitable replacement facility as this time.

The U.S. Postal Service is looking for other facilities.

The Tamms Post Office is also being studied for discontinuance.

Those who will be affected by the suspension need to call the Tamms Post Office to set up a way to receive their mail.

