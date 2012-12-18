Crab Orchard School teachers file intent to strike

Teachers at the Crab Orchard School District in Williamson County have filed a notice of intent to strike

Carri Massey, a representative for the teachers, says the district began the year without a contract. It is a goal to have an agreement at the negotiation table.

Some sticking points for the new contract include wages and sick leave.

