US Postal Services advises of holiday hours

CHICAGO (AP) - U.S. Postal Service officials say be sure to double check what time local branches are open if you need to mail any items close to the holidays.

All Chicago area offices, stations and branches will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, but some with limited hours.

In Chicago, stations and branches will open at regular times and close at noon, except for the main post office downtown. It will close at 5 p.m.

In suburban Chicago, many offices will open at regular times and close at 5 p.m. Those include offices in Aurora, Glenview and Joliet. Meanwhile, other suburban offices will close at 3 p.m. Those include Batavia, Dolton and St. Charles.

Offices will post their revised hours for the two days.

Online:

www.usps.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.