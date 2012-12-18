SIU Basketball team defeats New Orleans - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU Basketball team defeats New Orleans

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Southern Illinois University basketball team defeated New Orleans 74-61 Monday night at SIU Arena.

Dantiel Daniels led the Salukis with 20-points and Anthony Beane Junior added 17.

With the win, Southern Illinois improves to 6-and-2 on the season.

