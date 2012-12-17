Basketball superstar delivers bullying prevention message

MAKANDA, IL (KFVS) - One of the first things elementary school students learn are their ABCs. Kids at Unity Point School learned a whole new set of ABCs on Monday.

They learned about the ABCs of Bullying Prevention, from one of the superstars on the hardwoods.

None other then Anthony "Buckets" Blakes with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Who delivered a fun, but serious message to the kids about bullying. It was a message that school leaders say their kids needed to hear.

"It's something we have to continue to develop an awareness about especially with things in our society changing like social media," said Unity Point School Principal April Haar. "Many of our kids are aware of physical bullying. But they aren't necessarily aware of the psychological bullying or social cyber bullying."

The new lesson for the kids about their ABCs was simple.

"A" stands for action. "B"stands for Bravery and "C" stands for Compassion.

And for Buckets he wants to plant a seed in the young kids minds to grow up without bullying.

"If I've only touched the lives of three or four kids instead of all the kids, I've done my job for the day," said Blakes. "Because those three or four kids are going to be my little messengers when I leave here."

But, before Buckets left the kids at Unity Point School he gave them a sampling of his ball handling skills, that they're not going to forget about for a long time to come.

Which Blakes says is why he and his fellow Harlem Globetrotters teamed up with the National Campaign to Stop Violence by taking their ABCs of Bullying Prevention to schools across the nation.

"We are a community here in our building," said Principal Haar. "And we want to be sure we grow responsible and respectable kids. So they're never too young to talk to them about bullying."

