Basketball superstar delivers bullying prevention message - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Basketball superstar delivers bullying prevention message

MAKANDA, IL (KFVS) -

MAKANDA, IL (KFVS) - One of the first things elementary school students learn are their ABCs. Kids at Unity Point School learned a whole new set of ABCs on Monday.

They learned about the ABCs of Bullying Prevention, from one of the superstars on the hardwoods.

None other then Anthony "Buckets" Blakes with the Harlem Globetrotters.

Who delivered a fun, but serious message to the kids about bullying. It was a message that school leaders say their kids needed to hear.

"It's something we have to continue to develop an awareness about especially with things in our society changing like social media," said Unity Point School Principal April Haar. "Many of our kids are aware of physical bullying. But they aren't necessarily aware of the psychological bullying or social cyber bullying."

The new lesson for the kids about their ABCs was simple.

"A" stands for action. "B"stands for Bravery and "C" stands for Compassion.

And for Buckets he wants to plant a seed in the young kids minds to grow up without bullying.

"If I've only touched the lives of three or four kids instead of all the kids, I've done my job for the day," said Blakes. "Because those three or four kids are going to be my little messengers when I leave here."

But, before Buckets left the kids at Unity Point School he gave them a sampling of his ball handling skills, that they're not going to forget about for a long time to come.

Which Blakes says is why he and his fellow Harlem Globetrotters teamed up with the National Campaign to Stop Violence by taking their ABCs of Bullying Prevention to schools across the nation.

"We are a community here in our building," said Principal Haar. "And we want to be sure we grow responsible and respectable kids. So they're never too young to talk to them about bullying."

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

  • Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:25 GMT
    The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:23:37 GMT

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:15 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:15:21 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    •   
Powered by Frankly