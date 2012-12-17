High School basketball powers will meet at Show Me Center

Heartland Sports has learned High School basketball powers Charleston and Sikeston will meet next month at the Show Me Center.

The game will take place Thursday January 31st at approximately 7:30 p.m.



The states Top ranked Class 4 team Sikeston defeated Charleston by ten points earlier this month in the Championship game of the SEMO Conference Tournament.

Charleston was also top ranked in Class 3 heading into the match up.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved