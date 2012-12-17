High School basketball powers will meet at Show Me Center - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston fans cheering at SEMO Conference final Dec. 2012. Sikeston fans cheering at SEMO Conference final Dec. 2012.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Heartland Sports has learned High School basketball powers Charleston and Sikeston will meet next month at the Show Me Center.

The game will take place Thursday January 31st at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The states Top ranked Class 4 team Sikeston defeated Charleston by ten points earlier this month in the Championship game of the SEMO Conference Tournament.

Charleston was also top ranked in Class 3 heading into the match up.

