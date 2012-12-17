Globetrotter speaks to kids about bullying - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Globetrotter speaks to kids about bullying

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Monday afternoon a superstar on the hardwood stopped off in Carbondale to teach kids the ABC's of bullying prevention.

Anthony"Buckets" Blakes as he's known by his fellow Harlem Globetrotters spoke to the kids at Unity Point School about bullying.

Blakes talked to the kids about what to look out for when they see someone bullying another person.

He also gave advice about what to do if they're being bullied themselves.

Blakes says it's important message kids need to hear before they become teenagers.

"If I've only touched the lives of three or four kids, instead of each and every one kid, each and every other kid or all the kids, I've done my job for the day because those three or four kids are going to be my messengers when I leave here," said Blakes.

Buckets also showed the kids some of his ball handling skills before he left.

