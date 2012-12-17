2 indicted on drug induced homicide charges in Metropolis - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 indicted on drug induced homicide charges in Metropolis

Jerez S. Mayweather (Massac County Detention Center) Jerez S. Mayweather (Massac County Detention Center)
Bradley W. Dye (Source: McCracken County Jail) Bradley W. Dye (Source: McCracken County Jail)
METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) -

Two Illinois residents were indicted on drug induced homicide charges Monday.

Jerez S. Mayweather, 28 of Chicago and Bradley W. Dye, 41, of Brookport were each indicted by a Massac County Grand Jury on one count of drug induced homicide.

Mayweather was also charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Mayweather was arrested and taken to the Massac County Detention Center.

Dye was also arrested and held on unrelated charges in the McCracken County Jail.

Jordon Sullivan, 28, of Metropolis died of a heroin overdose, according to the Metropolis Police Department.

The Metropolis Police Department, Illinois State Police, Southern Illinois Drug Task Force and Massac County State's Attorney investigated the case.

Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse and Massac County State's Attorney Patrick Windhorst both stated that they hope this helps send a strong message to the community, that drug enforcement is a huge priority in Massac County.  Masse says law enforcement officers and agents are committed to getting a handle on the drug problem that is negatively affecting the quality of life for our citizens.

Drug induced homicide is a Class X felony, which could result in a sentence of 6 to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

