Police: Sex offender arrested after attending children's Christmas party

Roger D. Walters Jr. (Source: West Frankfort Police Department) Roger D. Walters Jr. (Source: West Frankfort Police Department)
WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) -

West Frankfort Police arrested a registered sex offender after police say he attended the Elks Children's Christmas Party.

Police received a tip at 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 15 that Roger D. Walters Jr. attended a Christmas party for children at the Elks lodge in West Frankfort.

Elks administration told police the party was advertised for and specifically catered to children.

Illinois law states that it is unlawful for a child sex offender to knowingly be present at any facility providing services exclusively directed toward persons under the age of 18.

Officers arrested Walters under arrest and transported him to the West Frankfort Police Department for processing.

He was taken to the Franklin County Jail where he was held on a charge of violation of child sex offender registration act.

