Inmates escape from Calloway County jail

Inmates escape from Calloway County jail

Bradley Cathey (Source: Kentucky State Police) Bradley Cathey (Source: Kentucky State Police)
Tab Delancey (Source: Kentucky State Police) Tab Delancey (Source: Kentucky State Police)
Terry Hardin (Source: Kentucky State Police) Terry Hardin (Source: Kentucky State Police)
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Officials are searching for three escaped inmates from the Calloway County Jail.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the men escaped at 8:05 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the suspects escaped by jumping over a barbwire fence at the facility.

Terry W. Hardin, 23, is described as a black male, 5'07", 174 pounds.
Hardin has a shaved head and was last seen wearing a black Carhart hooded jacket, red Fila or Nike shoes and light colored blue jeans.  He was in jail for Burglary charges.

Tab Delancey, 47, is described as a white male, 5'07", 185 pounds.
Delancey was last seen wearing a tan state issued jacket, black boots, and stone washed jeans.
He was behind bars for burglary charges.

Bradley Cathey, 23, is described as a white male, 5'11", 205 pounds.
Cathey was last seen wearing a camouflage sweatshirt, tan boots, possibly jeans.  
He was in jail for a probation violation.

KSP say they could possibly be in the company of Lasey Jones or Ashley Bessette traveling in a red 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix with a Kentucky tags:  952 NPL.

Anyone with information should contact the Kentucky State Police at 800-222-5555.

