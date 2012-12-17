Morning prayer vigil held for schools

Groups met at Heartland Schools Monday morning to pray for schools and the victims of the tragic Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

A prayer vigil was held outside Orchard Elementary School in Jackson.

Organizers say they wanted to not only pray for the victims, but also for their schools and children, several of which are the same age as those who died at Sandy Hook Elementary on Friday.

Lea Anne Lambert organized the event because she said the community needed it.

"I am just overwhelmed at just how much people needed to do this too," said Lambert. "I think that may be why God put that upon my heart. Knew that we needed to come together to make sense of this situation."



More than 800 people on Facebook signed up to participate in the prayer vigil either at Jackson schools or at their own districts.

Copyright KFVS 2012. All rights reserved.