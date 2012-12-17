sports - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports Scores for 12/16

Here are your Heartland Sports scores for Sunday, Dec. 16:

NFL:

Vikings--36

Rams--22

F

Chiefs--0

Raiders--15

F

Packers--21

Bears--13

F

NCAA Men's Basketball:

Western Kentucky--70

Murray State--75

F

Eastern Kentucky--53

(10) Illinois--66

F

NCAA Women's Basketball:

Southeast Missouri State--46

Western Kentucky--60

F

Southern Illinois--47

Missouri--110

F

Alabama A&M--54

Murray State--69

F

