Major Case Squad investigating woman's death in Jefferson County

A woman's death is being investigated in Jefferson County, Missouri.

According to Sheriff Oliver "Glenn" Boyer, around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the area of Butler Valley and Antonia Valley in Imperial in reference to a reported unresponsive woman.

Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased woman.

She is described as a white female between 25-40 years of age with brown hair just past shoulder length. She was wearing a long sleeve red and black shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated and is requesting information from anyone who may know the woman. You can contact the Major Case Squad at 636-797-6234.

The investigation is ongoing.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

