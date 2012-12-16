Man injured after falling from tree stand while hunting

An injured man was taken to a hospital Sunday after falling out of a tree stand in Alexander County.



It happened around 4 p.m. off Sexton Creek Road, just east of Route 146 and Route 3.

Authorities say the man was hunting when he fell out of a tree stand and injured his back.



Paramedics, deputies and fire fighters rushed to the scene to find a man waving his arms, alerting authorities to the direction the injured man was located .

It took emergency workers about an hour get the man out of the woods.



