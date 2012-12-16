Ky. man, Tenn. woman facing multiple charges after police chase

A Kentucky man and Tennessee woman are facing multiple charges after fleeing authorities.

According to Kentucky State police, a trooper was attempting a traffic stop Saturday night on Lax Road in New Concord, when a 2001 Jeep, driven by James M. Swindle, 34, of New Concord, failed to yield, sped up and turned onto several different streets trying to avoid police.

Swindle then stopped his vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.

After struggling with a trooper, the officer brought out a taser and Swindle was arrested.

When the trooper returned to his police cruiser, he found the passenger, Shirley Hughes, 53, of Clarksville, Tennessee, had left the scene in the vehicle.

She was found a short time later by Calloway County Sheriff's Deputies in the area, and in the same vehicle. She was arrested without further incident.

Swindle was charged with reckless driving, fleeing and evading in motor vehicle, fleeing and evading on foot, driving under the influence 4th aggravated, operating on suspended license, resisting arrest.

Hughes was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and fleeing and evading in motor vehicle.

Both Swindle and Hughes were taken to the Calloway County Jail.

