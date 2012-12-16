Man accused of being under influence of alcohol, cannabis during crash

A Mississippi man faces DUI charges after being accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol and cannabis in Saline County.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday on US 45 at Coon Lane in Saline County, Illinois.



Jimmy R. Jones, 54, of Conehatta, Mississippi, was charged with driving under the influence, improper lane usage and failure to wear a seatbelt.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Dodge pick-up driven by Jones was on US 45 and drove the pick-up truck off the northwest side of the roadway, where it went into a ditch and struck a culvert.

Troopers say Jones hadn't been wearing a seatbelt when the pick-up truck crashed and was injured.

He was treated at the crash scene by medical personnel of the Saline Co. Ambulance Services, and taken to the emergency room at the Harrisburg Medical Center in Harrisburg.

Troopers say Jones was under the influence of alcohol and cannabis.

The Illinois State Police was assisted at the scene by the Saline County Sheriff's Department.

