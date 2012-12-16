Stoddard County deadly fire victim identified

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal (Source: Mike Mohundro).

The man killed in a house fire early Sunday morning near Bernie, Missouri has been identified.



Bernie Fire Chief Wayne Freed says the fire call came shortly after 6 a.m. to a home on Stoddard County Road 659.

According to the victim's father, Joshua Sandusky, 22, died in the fire.

When crews arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames. The home was actually two mobile homes that had been joined together to form one structure, according to Freed.



Crews found Sandusky in one of the bedrooms deceased.

A female who was in the home got out safely. Freed says she tried to go back inside to rescue Sandusky, but the smoke was too thick.

Sandusky's father says the former family home was unoccupied until about two weeks ago. That's when his son moved back into the home.

The victim's father added that Joshua had a lot of family and friends who loved him very much, and he always had a smile on his face.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal.

A memorial service for Sandusky will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A memorial fund has been established at the U.S. Bank in Dexter. Donations to the Joshua Allen Sandusky Memorial Fund will be accepted at any U.S. Bank branch.



