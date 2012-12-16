Paducah woman reported missing located - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah woman reported missing located

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

Authorities say a 53-year-old Paducah woman who was reported missing has been found.

Kathy Jean King was reported missing Friday night by her mother-in-law.

King was found, in good health, at the home of a friend in McCracken County early Monday morning.

Her mother-in-law is her caregiver, and told police King is developmentally disabled.

