Suspect arrested after homicide at Cape nightclub

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death at a Cape Girardeau Night Club.

Malcolm U. Harris, 21, of Cape Girardeau faces second degree murder and felony armed criminal action charges. 

His bond was set at $100,000 cash only.

According to Cape Girardeau Police officer Darin Hickey, someone called police at 12:56 a.m. Sunday reporting shots fired inside "The Spot" nightclub on the 433 S. Sprigg Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered 32-year-old Nicholas Gilbert of Sikeston had gunshot wounds. Gilbert was later pronounced dead by Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and an investigation is under way.

A separate unrelated shooting happened Friday night in the 500 block of south Sprigg St. According to Officer Hickey, the victim was shot in leg had non-life threatening injuries.

