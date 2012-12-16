Police investigate two armed robberies

Police investigate two separate armed robberies Saturday evening in Cape Girardeau.

The first occurred around 8:15 p.m. Saturday at the Dollar General on south Plaza Way.

An employee told police a white male wearing a dark hooded jacket, dark jeans and a baseball cap demanded money and displayed a handgun.

The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash and the man fled on foot.

Just 45 minutes later at 9 p.m. police were called to an area near a convenience store on West End Boulevard.

A male victim in the area told police three black males and one black female threatened him with knives.

The four robbers then reportedly punched the person in the face several times and got away with an undetermined amount of cash and some medication.

He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was later transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.



Cape Girardeau police say both cases remain under investigation. So far there have been no arrests.

