Heartland Cooks 12/16 - "Husband Keeper Cobbler"

This week's Heartland Cook comes from Oran, Missouri. Mary Coram tells Heartland News a dish she calls "Husband Keeper Cobbler" has been her secret to marital bliss for more than 34 years.

Husband Keeper Cobbler

Ingredients:

Cinnamon & sugar mix

1 – 18 ounce jar Blackberry preserves

2 – 20 ounce cans apple pie filling

2 – 20 ounce cans cherry pie filling

2 – 20 ounce cans peach pie filling

1 – 10-count package of Azteca Tortillas

Directions:

Coat one 9x13 inch pan with oil or non-stick spray. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Cut tortillas into strips and lay some in the pan until bottom is covered. (Mary suggests using a waffle pattern).

Add one can each of apple, cherry & peach pie filling. Add half the jar of blackberry preserves and sprinkle with cinnamon & sugar.

Repeat the process by adding another layer of tortilla strips and more apple, cherry & peach pie filling, plus blackberry preserves. Again, sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.

Add one final layer of tortilla strips on top. Bake in oven until tortilla strips turn brown (approximately 25 minutes). Remove from oven and sprinkle on another dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Enjoy!

Carly's note: If you have a traditional size 9x13 pan, you may not have enough room for all six cans of pie filling. For the cobbler baked for the Weekend Breakfast show, I used only one can of apple, cherry & peach pie filling.

