ISU dorm relics on sale for nostalgic alumni

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) -

Illinois State University alumni nostalgic for their student days have a new way to hang onto those memories.

When the university decommissioned several residence halls in recent years it salvaged door knobs, mailbox doors and room numbers and is selling them as mementos.

Money from the sales goes toward the University Housing Services Student Employee Scholarship Fund.

Assistant director of marketing for University Housing Services says the keepsakes offer former students a way to "look back fondly on their experience."

Prices vary. The Bloomington Pantagraph reports that door knobs mounted on cherry wood plaques with an engraved plate go for $100.

Order forms can be found at www.housing.ilstu.edu.

