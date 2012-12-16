Springfield Salvation Army bell-ringer sets record

A Salvation Army bell-ringer from Springfield kept at it for 80 hours straight, breaking his own record from a year ago.

In a local competition aimed at bringing in more donations for the needy, Darrell Tureskis rang the bell near his collection kettle for three days, except for quick bathroom breaks. That was almost 20 hours longer than last year.

Two other bell-ringers refused to be beaten and kept up with him. But all three decided to call it quits together Friday night in response to the Connecticut school shooting.

Tureskis explained that after the tragedy it didn't seem right to seek attention.

He told The (Springfield) State Journal-Register that the 3 of them then held their bells over their hearts in silent tribute to the shooting victims.

