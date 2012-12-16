Jackson wrestling wins Tiger Classic

The Jackson Indians won the 39th annual Tiger Classic Wrestling tournament at Cape Central Jr. High School with a total score of 322.5, beating second place Northwest by 42.5 points.

The top four team finishes were:

1. Jackson-322.5 pts

2. Northwest-280 pts

3. Ste. Genevieve-233 pts

4. Sikeston-195.5 pts

Individual Winners:

106 LBs:

1. Jarrett Reisenbickler (Jackson)

4. Garrett Middleton (Sikeston)

5. Noah Huff (Notre Dame)

113 LBs:

1. Kodi Byrd (Jackson)

4. Garrick Maddison (Sikeston)

6. Andrew DeRousse (Ste. Genevieve)

7. Stephen Parks (Dexter)

120 LBs:

1. Travis Jones (Ste. Genevieve)

3. Jake Byrd (Jackson)

6. Javeon Bonner (Sikeston)

8. Tyzaiirean Moore (Cape Central)

126 LBs

1. Cole Reynolds (Ste. Genevieve)

3. Cody Middleston (Sikeston)

8. Micah Collier (Jackson)

132 LBs:

3. Jacob Sstinnett (Sikeston)

5. Tyler Jones (Ste. Genevieve)

8. Stone Selsor (Jackson)

138 LBs:

1. Tyler Rush (Jackson)

2. Trevor Waldner (Dexter)

5. Tremaine Grant (Cape Central)

145 LBs:

1. Alex Davis-Carter (Cape Central)

4. Dylan Rush (Jackson)

6. Ethan Stevens (Dexter)

152 LBs:

2. Clayton Collier (Jackson)

6. Wyatt Hahn (Ste. Genevieve)

7. Ethan Grashong (Cape Central)

8. Nick Pfau (Notre Dame)

160 LBs:

2. Ethan Vaeth (Ste. Genevieve)

6. Jackson Rushin (Jackson)

7. James Scheller (Cape Central)

8. Dylan Bazarian (Dexter)

170 LBs:

3. Clay Porter (Sikeston)

6. Chris Reed (Jackson)

182 LBs:

2. Josh Stone (Jackson)

8. Logan Quertermous (Dexter)

195 LBs:

1. Nick Nichols (Sikeston)

4. Luke Hemmerla (Ste. Genevieve)

7. Chris Collier (Jackson)

220 LBs:

2. Clay Darnell (Jackson)

5. Kellen Steagall (Ste. Genevieve)

285 LBs:

1. Preston Hobeck (Jackson)

2. Daniel Terrana (Ste. Genevieve)

5. Darvile Hopkins (Cape Central)