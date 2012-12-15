Dunklin County sheriff warns about 'phone and mail scam'

The Dunklin County sheriff is warning residents about what he is calling recent phone and mail scam.

Sheriff Bob Holder says someone is calling area residents saying they are from the prosecutor's office of the state of Missouri, and have a warrant for criminal charges filed.

Holder says the caller provides social security numbers and driver's license numbers asking for verification.

The caller also asks for the person receiving the call to write down a certain number he give to an "attorney".



The sheriff says to not to give out personal information to anyone over the phone.

Also, checks are being sent to some residents asking them to cash the check and send money.

He says not to cash the check, and if you receive one and to call your local bank if you have any questions.

