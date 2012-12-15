Mo. woman killed in 3-car crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mo. woman killed in 3-car crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Mineral Point woman was killed Saturday in a three car crash in Washington County, Missouri.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened shortly after 8 a.m. on MO 21 at Franklin Road.

Crash investigators say Jamie M. Bramer, 46, of Mineral Point was slowing to make a left turn in a 2006 Ford Escort and was rear ended by a car.  Her car then traveled into the path of pickup truck before her car was struck again on the right rear.

Bramer wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected from her car.

She was pronounced at the scene by the coroner.

Three others received minor and moderate injuries and were taken by EMS to a local hospital.

