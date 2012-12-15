2 escape injury after car hits bridge in Scott County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 escape injury after car hits bridge in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Two people somehow escaped injury Saturday afternoon after the car they were in hit a bridge in Scott County.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Interstate 55 in the northbound lanes.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 55 lost control around the 87.2 mile marker and hit the Ramsey Creek bridge.

The impact took off the right front tire. The deployed passenger airbag cracked the windshield.

Two females in the car were not reportedly injured.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

