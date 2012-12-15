Man faces charges in connection to crop fire in Senath

According to Senath Police Chief Omar Karnes, a man has been arrested in connection to a fire that destroyed cotton crops in October near Senath.

The fire destroyed 15,000 worth of their cotton bales.

Karnes says Charles Holtsclaw of Senath was arrested and faces one count each of knowingly burning or exploding, and property damage.

He was being held in the Dunklin County Jail and is due in court on January 4 at the Dunklin County Courthouse for a preliminary trial.

Charles Holtsclaw is the father of Todd Holtsclaw, 18, and Bryan Holtsclaw, 20 both of Senath, who were charged with burglary and arson charges in connection to a house fire.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Related stories



3 men accused of burglary, arson of home of man in nursing home