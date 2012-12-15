Authorities seize $70,000 worth of meth, guns in bust

A joint investigation led to the arrests of seven people on Methamphetamine related charges in three different western Kentucky counties.

During the investigation, detectives say they seized more than $70,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine, $22,600, two semi-automatic handguns and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Those charged include:

Stacey Perez, 35, of Paducah, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence (both class "d" felonies), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was being held at the McCracken County Jail.

Timothy Perez, 39, Paducah, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence. He was being held at the McCracken County Jail.

Darrell "Mitch" Duckett, 33, of Calvert City, was charged with possession of handgun by convicted felon, with more charges pending.

Crystal Green, 36, of Paducah, was charged with firearm enhanced trafficking methamphetamine (a class "b" felony) and possession of controlled substance 3rd degree, with more charges pending. He was being held at the McCracken County Jail.

Barry K. Beard, 42, of Marion, Ky., was charged with firearm enhanced trafficking methamphetamine (a class "b" felony), possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of wanton endangerment 2nd degree, with more charges pending. He was being held at the Crittenden County Detention Center.

Brittany N. Beard, 18, Marion, Ky., complicity to Trafficking Methamphetamine, three counts of Wanton Endangerment 2nd Degree, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was being held at the Crittenden County Detention Center.

Sabrina Riley, 28, of Calvert City, Ky., trafficking methamphetamine and possession of controlled substance 3rd degree, with charges pending. She was being held at the Crittenden County Detention Center.

A lengthy investigation began to close Friday afternoon when a vehicle was stopped leaving a residence where detectives executed a search warrant at 337 Ashbrook in Paducah.

Investigators say Timothy and Stacey Perez were stopped on Benton Road at about 4 p.m. near the Reidland area of McCracken County in a Ford Escape and were later arrested. A search revealed methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. During the course of the investigation, Stacey Perez tried to conceal drug items in an effort to prevent authorities from finding them.

Detectives with McCracken County Sheriff's Department then executed the search warrant at 337 Ashbrook Avenue in Paducah where they found Crystal Green and Darrell (Mitch) Duckett. During a search of the residence, detectives say they seized a quantity of methamphetamine, several sets of digital scales, meth smoking pipes, two handguns, one with a defaced serial number, and several hundred dollars. Green and Duckett were arrested.

The investigation continued when detectives with Marshall County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant in Calvert City. Detectives met at 71 Grant Street at Sabrina Riley's residence during the early morning hours of 12/15/2012. During a search of the residence, detectives seized crystal methamphetamine they say was packaged for sale, drug paraphernalia and prescription controlled substances.

The investigation then led McCracken County Sheriff Detectives, the Kentucky State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms to the execution of yet another search warrant.

This time at the residence of Barry Beard on Tom Minner Road in Marion, Ky. Beard and his daughter, Brittany Beard, were arrested during the search of the home. During a search of Beard's residence, detectives say they seized approximately 715 grams of crystal methamphetamine packaged for sale (an estimated street value of $71,500), an AR15 .223 caliber rifle, and approximately $19,000 from the residence. Three small children, including an infant were found inside the residence. The loaded rifle and methamphetamine were located in areas easily accessible by the children.

Investigators say both Darrell (Mitch) Duckett and Barry Beard have extensive criminal histories with felony convictions and will face additional charges for possessing firearms.

The investigation was conducted by the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the Marshall County Sheriff's Department, the Kentucky State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.

