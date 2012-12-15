Former McCracken Co. sheriff passes away - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Former McCracken Co. sheriff passes away

Sheriff Howard Walker (Source: MCSO Facebook) Sheriff Howard Walker (Source: MCSO Facebook)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The former sheriff of McCracken County, Howard Walker Jr., 63, passed away Friday evening. He was sheriff from 1982-94.

Current Sheriff Jon Hayden worked with Sheriff Walker.

Sheriff Hayden posted on the sheriff's office facebook page: "We will forever be indebted to Sheriff Walker for the great strides he made within the McCracken County Sheriff's Office (MCSO)."

The Funeral arrangements for Sheriff Walker are being handled by Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah.

