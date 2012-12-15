2 from Doniphan injured after head on crash in Butler County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 from Doniphan injured after head on crash in Butler County

Both vehicles were totaled in the injury crash. Both vehicles were totaled in the injury crash.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Two people were injured Saturday morning after a head on crash just inside the Butler County line.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened around 5:40 a.m. on Highway 160, 200 feet west of the county line.

Crash investigators say a 1993 Ford Tempo driven by Belinda G. Collette, 59, of Doniphan, Missouri, crossed the center line and struck head on a 2012 Ford F150 driven by Jeffrey E. Young, 49, of Park Hills, Mo.

Collette and a passenger, Katie R. West, 17, of Doniphan, received moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital.

Troopers say West wasn't wearing a seat belt. Both vehicles were totaled.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

  • Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Kentucky officials to experiment with blocking invasive fish

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:25 GMT
    The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)The blocking techniques will be environmentally friendly (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.

    •   
Powered by Frankly