2 from Doniphan injured after head on crash in Butler County

Two people were injured Saturday morning after a head on crash just inside the Butler County line.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened around 5:40 a.m. on Highway 160, 200 feet west of the county line.

Crash investigators say a 1993 Ford Tempo driven by Belinda G. Collette, 59, of Doniphan, Missouri, crossed the center line and struck head on a 2012 Ford F150 driven by Jeffrey E. Young, 49, of Park Hills, Mo.

Collette and a passenger, Katie R. West, 17, of Doniphan, received moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital.

Troopers say West wasn't wearing a seat belt. Both vehicles were totaled.



