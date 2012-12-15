Cairo school talent show stirs controversy

Even on the recording brown provided, you can tell it's pretty hard tough to tell what the song says.

Cairo High School students showed off their hot dance moves, but one dad is steaming over the musical selection.

"The b-word, the f-word, the s-word, the h-word, the t-word for women, it's so vulgar," said Danny Brown, a concerned parent.

The song's called "I'm Different" by a rapper who calls himself 2-Chainz. It pretty much runs the gamut on profanity: with several cuss words, a racial slurs and even a reference to "being high like an addict."

"The way we're telling our children it's okay- It's okay to listen to this, it's okay to dance to this, it's okay to say these words- that's my biggest beef," said Brown.

Danny Brown brought his concerns to the school board Thursday night. Superintendent Andrea Evers says she was at the November 9 talent show, but neither she - nor any other school official present - could make out the words of the song.

"It was very hard to hear, especially in the gymnasium where the acoustics," said Evers "There's no sound buffering, so it bounces off all the walls that evening. It was really muffled and hard to understand."

Even on the recording brown provided, you can tell it's pretty hard tough to tell what the song says.

"Had we heard it that night, we would have stopped it," said Evers.

Evers says in closed session last night the board put in place a new policy for student musical selections so that this doesn't happen again.

'The students brought that in that night, from this point forward all C. D.'s will be previewed in advance with the lyrics," said Evers.

Brown says he'll be listening to make sure his kids don't hear this again.

"School is a learning place, not a club," said Brown.

The talent and fashion show was a fundraiser for Cairo's senior class.

