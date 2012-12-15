Jefferson County faces temporary cuts

County leaders in Jefferson County, Illinois are crunching numbers trying to make their budget work.

This comes after federal immigration detainees were removed from the county jail, taking a lot of revenue with them.

Now, board members have agreed on a way to keep the county's budget balanced.

When it came down to finding a solution, cuts had to be made across the board to payroll and employees, according to Jefferson County Board Chairman Robert White.

However, this is a temporary decision.

As White made clear, once the center meets ICE standards, they will be able to bring the detainees back to the center, bringing back the revenue allowing job positions to be filled again.

It is that 45-day notice employees must be given before any action can take place that is not making this situation any better.

"The one's we are responsible for, we have instructed our animal warden to do the layoff notices and basically they are sent out to all of the employees," said White. "But once that 45 days are up, depending on where we are at, and what expense ultimately needs to be cut, he will have to make the management decision for approval as to how many to lay off and for how long."

Could the removal of the detainees could have been prevented?

Heartland News has reached out to county Sheriff Rodger Mulch and the phone calls have not been returned.

According to White, had this issue been brought to the board as more serious, it would of not been looked over.

At this time, the county is receiving proposals from local medical services, and employees have taken a 20 percent cut in pay.

White feels a larger chunk should have been taken.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.