Metropolis businesses busted for selling alcohol to minors

Some Metropolis businesses are in trouble with the law for allegedly selling alcohol to minors.

According to Police Chief Harry Masse, officers conducted an undercover compliance check at several businesses chosen at random.

Chief Masse says a little more than half the businesses checked did not sell to underage customers, but four did.

Masse says Pizza Hut, Charlie's Party Hut, Metro Speedy Mart and China House Buffet were busted for selling alcohol to minors.

They'll face penalties by the Illinois Liquor Commission and the City Of Metropolis.

